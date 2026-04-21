POLICE have arrested a man following a fire at an apartment building in West Belfast.

It comes after police received a report of a fire on the Stewartstown Road, just before 4.45pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Police attended alongside Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A number of residents had to be evacuated due to the poor air quality following the fire, and they remain out of their homes at this time.

"Thankfully, no-one was otherwise injured.

"A man, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody this evening.

"We would appeal to anyone with information around the circumstances of the fire to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1205 21/04/26"