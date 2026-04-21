TWO men have been arrested following a stabbing incident in north Belfast on Monday.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “At approximately 4.50pm police received a report that a man aged in his 30s sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds to his torso.

“It’s understood the man was injured following an altercation with two other men in the street in the Oldpark Avenue area.

“The victim was taken to hospital for injuries believed to be serious, but not life-threatening, at this time.

“Two men aged 65 and 46 have been arrested in connection with the serious assault and remain in custody as our enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1106 20/04/26.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/