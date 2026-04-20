OLDER people in West Belfast are getting together and telling their stories in an innovative and bold new community-based project.

A Tapestry of Time, led by dance and somatic practitioner, Sandy Cuthbert, and a team of professional artists through Off The Rails Dance, will use visual arts, textiles, poetry, photography, movement and soundscapes to create a public art installation.

The installation will be exhibited at the Black Mountain Shared Space in West Belfast, helping to amplify the voices and experiences of older people to the wider public.

The project is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative funded by the National Lottery and Public Health Agency, which aims to tackle loneliness as well as promote positive health and well-being among older people, through engagement with the arts. The programme was established in 2010 and is now a cross-governmental partnership with funding from the Public Health Agency.

To date the programme has provided over £2m funding to community organisations and voluntary groups in the delivery of over 272 arts projects to older people.

Every Thursday older people gather at the Black Mountain Shared Space to take part in exploring memory, identity, and what it means to be seen as we grow older.

Each weekly session begins with somatic movement practice led by Sandy Cuthbert, helping participants reconnect with their bodies, release endorphins, and awaken their senses.

Sandy Cuthbert explained: "This project has great benefits for health and wellbeing.

"Gentle exercises improve balance, mobility, and confidence, while activities in the ROOTS Garden at Black Mountain Shared Space strengthen the mind–body connection and provide calming, nature-based engagement.

"The collaboration, conversations, and shared experiences are really building meaningful friendships and reducing the isolation that older people can often experience.”

Eileen McClory from Off The Rails Dance added: “A Tapestry of Time is a sensory movement and storytelling project that celebrates the beauty, wisdom, and value of older people in society. In a world often focused on youth, many older adults often experience invisibility, loneliness, and a diminished sense of purpose. This project seeks to honour their stories, promote social connection, and support both mental and physical well-being through creative expression.”

A Tapestry of Time builds on the success of Seeds of Wisdom, a previous project led by Off The Rails Dance, and also supported through the Arts Council’s Arts and Older People Programme. Seeds of Wisdom explored intergenerational learning through gardening and textiles, this new phase of the project, A Tapestry of Time, enables participants to deepen their creative exploration in a more focused and collaborative setting.

Both projects also contribute to peace-building and social cohesion in West Belfast, using the arts as a catalyst for connection and well-being. At its core, A Tapestry of Time promotes visibility, inclusion, and cross-community collaboration, fostering friendships across divides and encouraging participants to reflect on shared experiences and differences.

Lorraine Calderwood, Programmes Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Thanks to The National Lottery players and the Public Health Agency, we’re delighted to provide funding to Off The Rails Dance.

"Research has proven that taking part in arts activities can boost health and wellbeing, raising self-esteem, confidence and motivation, as well as aid in relieving isolation and stress.

"The National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for older people to take part in arts activities, enriching their lives for the better and helping to ensure that more people from all backgrounds can enjoy arts experiences.

"The arts have a vital role to play in helping our older people find their voice, bring people together socially and promote positive physical and mental health – funding from The National Lottery and the Public Health Agency has been a game changer in helping us achieve that.”