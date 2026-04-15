ANTRIM travel to face Ulster rivals Derry on Saturday evening at Celtic Park with a place in the Ulster Football Championship semi-finals up for grabs this weekend.

The Saffrons head into the game off the back of four consecutive victories as they closed out their Division Four campaign with a one-point victory over London at Cargin a month ago.

They now face rivals Derry at the home of the Oak Leaf county in Celtic Park with hopes of an almighty upset on the cards for the Saffrons.

The hosts have had a terrific season and just fell short of their return to the top-flight in league football but will have every chance of hoping they can be crowned kings of Ulster once more.

The game will no doubt be a feisty one, with fans jam-packed inside an expected sold-out Celtic Park with 18,500 fans cheering on their respective sides in this Ulster Championship bout.

WHERE IS THE MATCH?

The game is being played at the home of Derry GAA – Celtic Park, Derry.

WHAT DATE AND TIME IS THE MATCH?

The game is on Saturday 18th April.

Throw-in is set for 5:00pm (17:00).

HOW CAN I GET TICKETS FOR THE MATCH?

Tickets for the game are available on the Ulster GAA website and Ticketmaster Ireland with pricing ranging between £18-£25. Different pricing available for juveniles, students and OAPs.

HOW CAN I WATCH/STREAM THE MATCH?

If you are not planning on attending the game, you can catch live coverage from the BBC on both BBC TWO NI and the BBC iPlayer.