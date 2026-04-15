FURTHER fuel protests could potentially take place next week following demonstrations on Tuesday.

An AI-generated poster advertising protests at a number of locations including Tesco supermarket distribution centres on the Boucher Road, Belfast International Airport and oil terminals in Belfast Docks on Friday, April 24, has been widely shared on social media.

On Tuesday, road users faced disruption on a number of routes as tractors and HGVs took part in slow-moving demonstrations in protest at rising fuel costs as a result of the US and Israeli-led war in the Middle East.

A protest had been advertised for the Westlink but did not materialise. Earlier, slow-moving tractors caused disruption on the Sydenham Bypass, close to Belfast City Airport. Another protest took place at Nutts Corner and Sprucefield.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are aware of posters online calling for protests at various locations across Northern Ireland on April 24.

"Preparations for a policing response are underway to ensure public safety and to help minimise any potential disruption to the wider community."