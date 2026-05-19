A FUN-filled family day will take place at Drumglass Park on Saturday, May 23, to support one of the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities this year, South Belfast Sure Start.

The free event on the Lisburn Road, from noon to 4pm, will feature activities for all ages, including sensory play, messy play, a mud kitchen, sea creatures and bubble workshops, bouncy castles and face painting.

South Belfast Sure Start is one of four charities chosen by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, for her year in office.

Sure Start supports young children and their families living in disadvantaged areas of Belfast, running nine projects in the city which offer early intervention and advice services to help with everything from healthy eating to good quality play opportunities.

Joining young families to launch the event, Councillor Kelly said: “Sure Start provides invaluable help to children and families in our local communities, giving young people the best possible start in life.

“As someone who used Sure Start services myself when I became a mum for the first time, I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact their work has on parents and children, helping them to thrive.

“I’m delighted to work with them to put on this fun day event and to raise awareness of the important services they provide. There will be something for everyone to enjoy on the day, and I’d encourage families to come along, get involved and show their support for this fantastic local charity.”

Joy Poots, Project Co-ordinator for South Belfast Sure Start, added: “We have had an amazing year as one of the Lord Mayor’s charities and the fun day will be the icing on the cake.

“While this event will be open to families and children of all ages, it is so lovely to see so many activities that can be enjoyed by Sure Start-aged children.

“It has been great to work with the council on this event and, in this time of pressure on families, people can come along and have fun together for the afternoon.”