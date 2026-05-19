THE Lower Ormeau Residents Action Group (LORAG) has officially reopened the Lower Ormeau Youth Hub following months of redevelopment work.

The previous parish- and diocesan-led facility, which had provided youth services in the community for over 40 years, closed several years ago.

The new hub will now operate as part of LORAG’s wider youth programme for young people aged 12 to 25 across South Belfast.

Services at the facility will include junior and senior youth sessions, outreach and group work programmes, residential activities, one-to-one support, drop-in services, and personal and community development opportunities.

Gerard Rice, Director of Services at LORAG, said: “This reopening is about far more than bricks and mortar. It is about a community refusing to lose vital youth services, standing together to protect opportunities for young people, and ensuring that services built over generations are never again allowed to disappear without a fight.”

Sinn Féin South Belfast and Mid Down MLA Deirdre Hargey praised the efforts of LORAG and community partners involved in restoring the space.

“The space is looking absolutely fantastic and will be a vital asset to the Lower Ormeau community," she said.

"There was a significant amount of work put into the hub by LORAG, community partners, Belfast City Council and the Education Authority to secure the facility and restore it for the community.

"Young people across South Belfast deserve modern, welcoming spaces where they can feel supported, develop new skills and reach their full potential, this hub will play an important role in providing those opportunities.”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Conor McKay added: “It’s great to have this space reopened for young people in our community and to once again have dedicated youth services in the area after two years. Sinn Féin will continue working with all relevant agencies to ensure our youth sector continues to thrive.”