CONCERNS have been raised over unfinished roads at the new Hazel development in Lagmore with residents reporting safety issues as more people move into the area.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Joe Duffy said he had been contacted by several residents worried about the condition of the estate’s roads, which currently remain incomplete and feature raised manholes along key routes.

Following the complaints, Cllr Duffy met with the developer on-site last week to address the situation.

Speaking after the meeting, he said: “Following concerns raised by new residents moving into the development I met onsite with the developer to discuss this issue.

“It is clear to see that the roads have not been finished, and we have asked that this is completed as a matter of priority.

“The developer has confirmed that initial works have now begun to lay the final course of the road, with a timeline for full completion within the next three to four weeks.

“At that stage, the road will be brought up to the required standard for adoption, and this process will begin. This will be very welcome news for the new residents.”