AN enthusiastic team of NI Water volunteers recently supported Footprints Women’s Centre in Polegass as part of the Cares Challenge project.

The team rolled up their sleeves to help spruce up the site, carrying out a range of gardening, power-hosing and painting tasks to enhance the centre’s facilities.

NI Water’s Cares Challenge has been running successfully for more than ten years and is one of the largest corporate volunteering schemes in the North. To date, more than 1,850 staff have taken part in almost 130 challenges, contributing around 13,000 volunteering hours to support communities.

Each year, activities are organised for a variety of community groups and charities in partnership with Business in the Community’s NI Cares Programme. The programme identifies organisations that would benefit from practical assistance, such as gardening, painting and general maintenance.

Established in 1991, Footprints Women’s Centre supports positive change in the lives of women and children in the Colin area.

NI Water volunteer Karen Orr praised everyone involved in organising and participating in the volunteering day.

“The volunteering day was extremely well organised and provided a fantastic opportunity to support a local charity that makes a real difference," she said.

"It was rewarding to work alongside NI Water colleagues and the Footprints team and to see first-hand the impact of their work in the community.”

Rose Kelly, Director of People and Learning at NI Water, added: “Our handy helpers have undertaken everything from gardening, painting and maintenance to environmental and fundraising activities. Often it is this extra support that groups need to enhance their facilities, improve the lives of their members and operate their centres successfully.

“Volunteering is also a key part of our health and wellbeing toolkit. Our teams gain so much from the experience – not only by helping the community, but by spending time with colleagues from across the business whom they might not otherwise have the opportunity to meet.”