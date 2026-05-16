RESIDENTS in Lagmore are being warned of potential disruption due to major road improvement works next week. Work is due to begin on Lagmore View Road on Monday (May 18).

To facilitate the first phase of the scheme there will be a full road closure on Lagmore View Road from Mount Eagles to Lagmore View Lane.

This full closure is for one day only and will come into effect from 9:30am-5pm. The contractor’s intention is to then close off smaller sections of roadway as they work their way down from Mount Eagles until the work is completed.

Contractors and traffic management personnel will be on site throughout the works to facilitate local access and residents are advised to allow additional time for journeys while the scheme progresses.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Joe Duffy said: "The need for these works has arisen as far back as 2017-18 when residents began to raise concerns regarding road safety, traffic congestion as well reduced visibility and difficulties for pedestrians and emergency vehicles navigating the existing road layout due to the initial poor design of Lagmore View Road.

"As a result, a number of serious safety concerns have developed including poor sightlines and road alignment, vehicles mounting kerbs due to lack of designated spaces as well congestion around raised tables and narrowing points. All of which have resulted in increased risks for children, pedestrians and vulnerable road users.

"These new works are being delivered by Antrim Construction as part of the approved planning application which includes a significant package of road safety and infrastructure improvements.

"The total value of the road and associated improvement works is expected to exceed £200,000, and will result in improved driver visibility, traffic flow and pedestrian safety while still maintaining speed reduction measures."

The approved scheme includes:

Realignment and straightening of sections of Lagmore View Road

Removal and redesign of existing raised traffic-calming tables

Installation of formalised parking bays along sections of the roadway

Provision of new speed cushions and revised traffic-calming measures

Installation of bollards and upgraded kerbing

New road markings and associated safety infrastructure

Landscaping and environmental improvement works

Improved access arrangements connected to surrounding residential development

Councillor Duffy added: "While I appreciate that these works will cause temporary disruption, they represent a substantial long-term investment in the safety and infrastructure of our local community and are aimed at resolving issues which have been highlighted by residents for many years.

"I have also contacted Belfast City Council to inform them of the road closure to minimise any disruption to the bin collections.

"I would like to thank all residents for their patience and cooperation while these important improvement works are carried out. Should you have any questions or concerns during the course of the works, please do not hesitate to contact me."