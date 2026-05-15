WEST Belfast MLA Danny Baker has met with a range of stakeholders to build support for his Private Member's Bill to extend Free School Meals payments throughout the school holidays.

The bill, if passed, would support over 90,000 children in the North with nearly 10,000 of those being in West Belfast.

Last month, it passed its second stage in the Assembly and has now moved to committee stage.

"Garnering support for this piece of legislation will be crucial for its passage," he said. "I am thankful to the organisations for their commitment to support my bill.

"Whilst this is a only one piece of the puzzle in ending child poverty, it would be an absolute lifeline to those families in receipt of free school meals during the summer holidays.

"If re-elected, I would hope to strengthen this campaign, and make gradual but progressive change toward universal free school meals.

"We must do all we can to end the scurge of child poverty, no child should go hungry during the school holidays

"All parties in the Assembly must work together to pass this bill and help support 90,00 children."