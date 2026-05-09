A WEST Belfast man is forced to wear earplugs and put subtitles on his TV due to the noise from pipes in his flat.

Joseph O’Connor lives in Pembrook Lodge in Poleglass, which is run by Choice Housing.

The 66-year-old, who suffers from poor health, says noise from heating pipes in his flat hallway and bedroom are driving him mad.

"I have been in this flat nearly four years," he said. "There are pipes in the hallway and more in the bedroom. The noise from them is horrendous.

"I bought ear protectors in Boots and have to wear them at nighttime to try and sleep because the noise from the pipes is that bad. It is worse from about 11.30pm right through to about 6.30am.

"When I am watching TV, I have to put the subtitles on just to follow what's happening.

"I have reported it a number of times to Choice Housing but the noise is still there. They said it was fixed but no one has been near the pipes.

"I am not getting sleep and I get terrible headaches.

"I really want out of here. I have had enough. It is causing me additional stress which I don’t need with my poor health."

A Choice Housing spokesperson said: "Mr O'Connor has made a complaint to Choice regarding this issue which has been investigated under stage one of our complaint process and is currently at stage two of our process.

"It would therefore not be appropriate for us to comment until the stage two investigation is complete."