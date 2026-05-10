Tailteann Cup - Round One

Carlow 2-26

Antrim 6-17

Netwatch Cullen Park

ANTRIM opened their Tailteann Cup campaign with an extra-time victory over Division Four champions Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday afternoon after Benen Kelly's last-gasp strike earned the Saffrons a massive victory on the road.

The game was an attacking feast with eight goals accompanying 43 points in Leinster with both sides getting off the mark within minutes of the whistle being blown as Marc Jordan responded to John Phiri's opening score.

Carlow had the opening five minutes where scores from Lee Walker and Chris Blake saw them earn a two-score advantage, but Antrim responded emphatically as Niall Burns pointed before Dominic McEnhill thumped a terrific two-pointer to put Antrim in front.

The first of two Ronan Boyle goals gave Antrim a real purpose in the forward line. The first came from some terrific team play as Marc Jordan's driving run saw the Lámh Dhearg man lob a pass to Boyle who stretched to punch the ball past the Carlow shot-stopper.

Boyle was once again finding great spaces in the Carlow box and quickly cut inside before slotting home with a left-footed finish to breathe life into Antrim's championship campaign with a healthy nine-point lead at the sound of the small whistle.

Antrim continued to dominate the second-half with a third major hitting the Carlow net as Ryan McQuillan finished off a terrific team move and saw the Saffrons move firmly in control.

Carlow would fight back and after Lee Walker's free split the posts, Pádraig Bolger finished off a terrific effort as the forward gave McNabb no chance in the Antrim net.

Walker would continue the spirited comeback and led from the front once again, this time making no mistake from the spot and cutting Antrim's lead to within three points midway through the second period.

Ross Dunphy continued to devastate Antrim as the forward kicked three consecutive points without reply to level the tie, but eventually Pat Shivers would respond for Antrim with an orange flag being raised to restore their lead.

Points from Conor Crowly, Paddy McDonnell and Dunphy once more had the Antrim fans reeling with worry that the game was on the verge of being lost.

After a ten-minute lull, Pat Shivers found the net to cancel any fears of a defeat, just after captain Eoghan McCabe pumped a great strike into the corner of the net and set Antrim up to see out the victory in normal time.

Carlow came out swinging in the final moments as Adam McCarron, Crowley and Bolger penetrated the Antrim uprights with great scores to level the game and McCarron's free effort for two was good.

A nervy added time for Mark Doran's men, who had let a nine-point lead slip, but St Brigid's star Joseph Finnegan pointed with his foot to level the game in the last seconds of added time and extra-time was required.

Despite the tired legs, Antrim still maintained an attacking threat and Ryan McQuillan drilled home a goal within two minutes of the restart, but Carlow were not for lying down, and Liam Gavin, Conor Crowley and Jamie Clarke all dispatched scores for white flags to equal the early goal.

Conor Crowley thought he had wrapped the opening game for the hosts, but Mark Doran's men would find the net for a sixth time, and after a chaotic end, which saw substitute Benan Kelly find the net, Antrim took the victory.

Antrim will have to wait for the results of the other ties as they wait to find out their opponents in two weeks' time, but a victory in Leinster almost ensures knockout championship football for the Saffrons.

ANTRIM: J McNabb; J Morgan, J Finnegan 0-1, K Keenan; E McCabe 1-0, P Healy 0-1, M Jordan; P McAleer, E Walsh; R McQuillan 1-0, T McCormick, R Boyle 2-0; P Shivers 1-6, N Burns 0-2, D McEnhill 0-3.

Subs: Benen Kelly 1-0, Tomás McCann 0-1

Carlow: B McCarron; K Nolan 0-2, N Roche, L Moore; J Phiri 0-1, D Curran, P Bolger 1-1, M Furey, A Burgess; P McDonnell 0-1, L Walker 1-4, C Doyle; J Clarke 0-1, C Blake 0-2, R Dunphy 0-3.

Subs: C Crowly 0-7, A McCarron 0-3

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)