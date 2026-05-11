PEDESTRIAN safety measures at the bottom of New Barnsley have been reinstated following a recent road traffic collision which damaged existing barriers in the area.

The barriers, located at a busy crossing point frequently used by local residents, had

been left damaged after the crash, raising concerns within the community about

pedestrian safety, particularly for children, older residents, and those with mobility

issues.

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly welcomed the swift action to replace the barriers, highlighting the importance of maintaining safe infrastructure in the area.

“These barriers are there for a reason, to protect pedestrians in what is a very busy

part of the community," she said. "Following a recent crash, it was important that they were replaced as quickly as possible to ensure people feel safe moving around their area.

"I want to thank the Department for Infrastructure in getting this work completed

quickly. We will continue to work to ensure our roads and public spaces are safe for

everyone.”

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Micheal Donnelly also welcomed the replacement works

and acknowledged the concerns raised by residents.

“Residents were understandably worried after the barriers were damaged. This is a

well-used route, and safety is a top priority for everyone living in the area," he said.

"I’m pleased to see the barriers now replaced and would encourage anyone with

ongoing concerns about road safety to get in touch.”