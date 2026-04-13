A BLAZE at a house in Poleglass in the early hours of Monday morning is being treated as 'arson with intent to endanger life'.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Laurelbank at around 12.45pm.

Detective Sergeant Robson said: “Thankfully, no one was in the property at the time and no injuries were reported. However, the house is located in a residential area and other people’s lives were put at risk.



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“We believe the fire was started deliberately and it is therefore being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

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“We’re keen to speak with anyone who might have noticed anything on Sunday evening and would appeal to anyone with information, including CCTV, ring-doorbell or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 29 of 13/04/26.”

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Alternatively, you can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.