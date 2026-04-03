REPUBLICANS will come together from across the city and beyond this weekend to commemorate Ireland's patriot dead and the sacrifices of Easter week in 1916.

A range of parades and commemorations are taking place across the city which will remember those who fought for Ireland's freedom.

Easter Saturday

Workers' Party Republican Clubs: 1.30pm at Milltown Cemetery

1.30pm at Milltown Cemetery Bawnmore parade: Assemble at 11am Longlands Avenue

Assemble at 11am Longlands Avenue Upper Falls Easter Commemoration: Assemble at 1st Battalion Memorial Garden (beside PD) at 5.15pm. Main speaker- Órlaithí Flynn MLA.

Easter Sunday

Republican Network for Unity: Assemble Miltown Cemetery gates at 10.30am.

Assemble Miltown Cemetery gates at 10.30am. Carrick Hill: Assemble Kildare Street at 11am.

Assemble Kildare Street at 11am. Irish Republican Socialist Party : Assemble 11.30am at Dunville Park, on to Milltown Cemetery.

: Assemble 11.30am at Dunville Park, on to Milltown Cemetery. Falls Cultural Society: Assemble Barrack Street at 12.30pm, onwards to Garden of Remembrance, Falls Road.

Assemble Barrack Street at 12.30pm, onwards to Garden of Remembrance, Falls Road. National Graves' Association: Assemble Beechmount Avenue at 1pm, heading for Milltown Cemetery at 1.30pm sharp. Speaker will be Deirdre Hargey MLA.

Assemble Beechmount Avenue at 1pm, heading for Milltown Cemetery at 1.30pm sharp. Speaker will be Deirdre Hargey MLA. The Workers Party: Assemble Beechmount Avenue at 3pm to Milltown Cemetery.

Easter Monday

New Lodge Commemoration Committee: Assemble at Carlisle Road at 1pm for parade.

Assemble at Carlisle Road at 1pm for parade. Lasair Dhearg: Assemble 1pm gates of Milltown Cemetery. Main speaker will be Ciaran O'Brien. Proclamation: Amy Margaret.

Easter Tuesday

Ardoyne Marrowbone Ligoniel Committee: Assemble at junction of Flax Street/Ardoyne Avenue at 1.30pm.

Other parades and commemorations are set to take place over the coming days.

Speaking ahead of the main commemoration on Sunday, Chair of National Graves, Joe Austin, said: “The National Graves Association is proud that the lily is our symbol and we want to invite everyone to join us on Easter Sunday at Beechmount to remember those who fought in 1916 and all of the men and women who we remember and honour who bravely struggled for Irish freedom.

“This Easter is a poignant year on the 100th anniversary of the Easter lily and we would ask everyone to wear your lily with pride and join the republican family this Easter Sunday”.

Deirdre Hargey MLA, who will be the main speaker at Sunday’s commemoration said: “Partition has failed, it has harmed our communities, our land and resources. That is the lived reality here in the North.

Joe Austin from the National Graves Association and Deirdre Hargey MLA

“But the ground beneath our feet is shifting and now is the moment to look forward, and to build a new Ireland. One that provides homes, delivers quality healthcare and puts people at the heart of our economy.

“We have the opportunity to be a beacon of possibility and light in this world. A sovereign nation that future generations can be proud of. As we remember those who have come before us this Easter we recommit ourselves to building a New Ireland.”