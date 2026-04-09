A FALLS Road woman feared that she was "going to die" after being mauled by two dogs outside her home.

Sheila McVeigh (74) from St James' Road suffered multiple wounds to both legs and hands after the savage attack last Thursday afternoon.

Now recovering at home, she told the Andersonstown News how a neighbour heard her screams and came to her rescue.

"I was walking the short distance to see my sister-in-law in St Katharine's Road. My street and hers back on to one another so it is only across the alleyway," she explained.

"It was raining. There was nobody about. Usually there would be kids out playing. I was walking up the alleyway and the next thing two Terrier dogs came racing towards me.

"The next thing was they dived on my feet and legs. I was up against the wall and trying to get them off me. One of them went for my leg and the other bit me on the hand.

"I started to lose my breath. I started to scream for someone to help. I thought people could hear me at the top of the Whiterock the way I was screaming.

Sheila suffered bites to her legs and hands

"My neighbour Martin Killyleagh then came out with a brush and managed to beat them off me and they eventually ran off.

"He saved my life. I was pinned against the wall and couldn’t fight against the ferociousness of them. I thought I was going to die. I was totally in shock."

Sheila praised staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital who tended to her wounds and thanked her neighbours for rallying around her following the horrific attack.

"My nephew and another neighbour ended up taking me straight to the Royal and I was immediately seen by two nurses. They had to cut my trousers off because my legs started to swell so badly.

"I was then given pain relief, Tetanus injection and other drips. They told me keep breathing and stay calm. The staff were brilliant.

Sheila's legs after the vicious attack

"They helped treat the wounds and stitch me up. I was kept in until 2.30am. One doctor told me I was a lucky girl and I coped with it well.

"I can’t thank the staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital enough for the treatment, care and attention that I received. It was second to none.

"I can’t explain about the support I have had from the local community. People have been calling in ever since with cards, gifts and groceries.

"At one stage I felt like I was sitting at my own wake!

Sheila said she thought she was going to die during the attack

"I particularly want to thank a neighbour of mine Mohammed Sourri for his kindness in the past few days. One of the wounds started to bleed again on Friday night and he helped treat it. He told me he would look after me until my own doctor's surgery opened again on Wednesday.

"The support in the Royal and from the community has really helped me through it."

Sheila is currently in contact with the dog warden about the incident.

"As for the dogs, my nephew contacted the dog warden. I didn’t know anything about the legislation or anything like that," she added. "There will be an investigation now by the dog warden but their owner called to see me and told me the dogs have since been destroyed.

"I grew up with dogs my whole life. My father kept greyhounds his whole life.

"It hasn’t put me off dogs really. I don’t think I will allow myself to be afraid of them. Many of my friends have dogs in the house.

"I haven’t been face-to-face with a dog since the incident, so I just don't know yet."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said:“Our Dog Warden service has been made aware of a dog attack on Thursday 2 April 2026 in the St James Road area of West Belfast. We cannot comment further while this investigation is ongoing.”