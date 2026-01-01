TRIBUTES have poured in following the death of West Belfast boxer Paul McCullagh Jr who passed away after a short illness.



A member of St John Bosco Belfast and the family’s McCullagh ABC, the 25 year-old won his first title in 2012. He would later turn pro in 2019.



In a social media post St Paul’s ABC said: “On behalf of everyone at St Paul’s Boxing Club, we extend our deepest condolences to Paul’s family, friends, and all at St John Bosco Belfast and McCullagh’s ABC. Paul’s achievements and his proud boxing heritage made him a credit to Irish boxing. Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved him at this very difficult time. Rest in peace, Paul.”



Clonard ABC posted: “Sad news this morning on the passing of Paul McCullagh Jr. A top class boxer and a real gentleman. Condolences to the entire McCullagh family. May he rest in peace, from all at Clonard Boxing Club.”

Paul McCullagh with former trainer John O'Brien following his debut win

Breaking the news, the Irish Athletic Boxing Association posted: “IABA is saddened by the passing of boxer, 25-year-old Paul McCullagh Junior.

“A member of clubs including St John Bosco Belfast and his family’s McCullagh’s ABC, Paul won his first title in 2012, and an Ulster Elite heavyweight title in 2019.

"“In the same year Paul represented Ulster High Performance against New York and represented Ireland in a dual nations international against the Netherlands.

“Paul turned pro after his 2019 success, and recorded a number of wins.

“Paul’s grandfather and father were both champion amateur boxers, the latter boxing out of Immaculata BC. Paul’s grandfather was a highly regarded pro and amateur coach and his father is a pro referee.

“IABA extends deepest condolences to Paul’s family, club and loved ones.”