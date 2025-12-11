THE McReynold's Cup resumed last Saturday and saw multiple clubs go toe-to-toe in search of cup glory in the second round of fixtures which gave sides the chance to continue their good forms or rectify last week's opening round which saw defeats for Belfast Celtic in the opening round.

This week saw all four groups in action, but as always the weather played its part with Glebe Rangers' fixture with Wakehurst being postponed along with Belfast Celtic's tie with Newtowne also facing a last minute cancellation due to the stormy conditions.

McReynold's Cup



Group One

DONEGAL CELTIC 2

HEIGHTS 0

Donegal Celtic kicked off their campaign with a massive home victory on the Suffolk Road thanks to a brace of goals from Anthony Nelson in the second half which secured the victory at Donegal Celtic Park.

It was a cagey affair in the opening half with neither side fashioning much in the way of chances and Donegal Celtic struggling themselves to create anything clear cut which would be decisive in opening the scoring.

Anthony Nelson changed that when he found the net twice in the space of just eight minutes with his first finding the net just before the hour mark to send the Wee Hoops into the lead.

Nelson was once again the man of the hour when he blasted a second goal into the back of the Heights net and earned the victory for Celtic who start the group phase in terrific fashion and will face-off against Glebe Rangers at home this Saturday.

Referee: Mr Thomas Heaney

Group Two

DESERTMARTIN 9

INSPIRED TALENTS 2

A resounding victory for Desertmartin saw them blitz Talents by nine goals to two in emphatic fashion on Saturday afternoon on the Dromore Road.

The Martin took an early lead after Bryn Jones scored on the 12th minute to kick start the rout that began with three goals finding the net inside the next seven minutes after Pearse McLarnon got his first of many before Declan Martin and then McLarnon once more saw the home side four goals up and virtually out of sight before the game really got underway.

Pearse McLarnon did find his hat-trick before the half was over when he struck on the half hour mark to confirm the match ball but Inspired would pull one back through Ajiroghene Oyibo as the scoreline read a hefty 5-1 at the break.

For a brief moment the comeback looked on when Abdulmalik Okunola found the net on the 72nd minute to reduce the deficit but goals from Declan Martin, Daniel McIlhatton and a late brace for Alfie Dallas in the final five minutes sealed the victory.

Referee: Mr Terry Foley

MAGHERAFELT SKY BLUES 1

MAIDEN CITY 2

The away side went and enjoyed a victory as they travelled to nearby rivals Magherafelt Sky Blues and came away with all three points in their second game of this season's McReynold's Cup.

Sean O’Donnell scored the opener on the 25th minute for the Derry men as they looked to rectify and opening game defeat to Tobermore last weekend. The equaliser did not take long to be found after Odhran Madden slotted home for Sky Blues just before the half-time whistle was blown.

Both sides looked to have edged each other out as the game began to fizzle out with time of the essence, but when Josh Olphert scored putting City in front on the 77th minute that sent the away side home with the victory.

Referee: Mr Simon Mackay

Group Three

CHIMNEY CORNER 0

ST JAMES' SWIFTS 1

A huge victory for St James' helped them to make it two wins from two in the McReynold's Cup as they sit at the top of Group Three.

Both teams played it very tight in defence in this game and chances were very limited in the opening period. Chances did fall for both teams but neither were able to take advantage until Jude Winchester on the 39th minute opened the scoring after he slotted home for the Swifts.

The second-half was a slog and neither side could really create much of a chance with Corner unable to find the equaliser which saw the Swifts play a brilliant defensive display in the second period to win the game and clinch all three points.

Desertmartin romped to victory over Inspired

Referee: Mr Jamie Mairs

DRAPERSTOWN CELTIC 1

WELLINGTON REC 3

The away side ran away comfortable winners in the end after brace of goals scored by Lewis Harrison on the fourth and 15th minute gave the Rec an early two goal lead and a foothold in the game.

The Hoops from Draperstown got back with a goal scored by Ryan Gallagher on the stroke of half-time to give them some relief heading into the break.

Celtic would pile on the pressure in the second half and chances were there for them to try and grab an equaliser, but as the time ticked on the likelihood of an equaliser dwindled and just moments from time Lewis Harrison grabbed his hat-trick after he dispatched an effort to seal the victory.

Referee: Mr Marty Woods

Group Four

BRANTWOOD 6

KILLYMOON RANGERS 1

The Brants went in front after Jack Rainey converted a penalty on the 21st minute and gave them the lead early on.

Before long Brantwood had a four goal advantage when Gareth McCauley scored a brace in the final few minutes of the first half with Corey Hunter scoring either side of the forward's goals.

The Moon got a goal back after Lee Fraser scored on the hour mark but it was too little too late and before long Brantwood got another two goals scored by Alex Coulter and Jack Rainey minutes from time to seal the victory.

Referee: Mr Nervyn Smyth

Next Weekend's McReynold's Cup Fixtures

Wakehurst v Belfast Celtic - Ballymena Showgrounds

Donegal Celtic v Glebe Rangers - Donegal Celtic Park

Newbuildings United v Magherafelt Sky Blues - Duncastle Road

Tobermore United v Desertmartin - Fortwilliam

Maiden City v Inspired Talents - Lisneal College Sports Stadium

Newtowne v Draperstown Celtic - Scroggy Road

Wellington Rec v Chimney Corner - Brookvale Park

Brantwood v Cookstown Youth - Skegoneil Avenue

Killymoon Rangers v Rathcoole - MUSA. Cookstown