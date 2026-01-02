A 13-YEAR-OLD boy was attacked and left unconscious outside a shop in Glengormley.

The incident happened outside Eurospar Glenwell on the Antrim Road shortly after 9pm on Tuesday evening.

Cliodhna Mcadorey, the victim's sister, took to social media to try and find out more information about what had happened.

"My brother was attacked outside the spar in Glengormley just after 9pm tonight by a fella driving a white car," she said.

"My wee brother is only 13 and is also autistic. Someone must have witnessed this.

"I’m begging for people to come forward as a witness as my brother is currently in hospital and was left unconscious.

"We need to know what’s happened. Please contact me."

In a statement, police said a report was received at 9:25pm on Tuesday, 30th December that a 13-year-old boy had been assaulted by an unknown male in the area of the Antrim Road.

It added that the male allegedly punched the victim in the face before leaving the area following a confrontation with a number of youths.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Understandably, this is a completely distressing incident for the victim and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this. If you were in the area or have any video footage, including CCTV and/or dash-cam footage, our investigating officers can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 1240 30/12/25.”