TRIBUTES have been paid to West Belfast business owner and GAA stalwart Frankie Cahill.

The 82-year-old passed away on Sunday.

Frankie was well-known as owner of Truly Fare and Cahill’s Belfast in the Kennedy Centre, a schoolwear shop that has been open since 1986.

He was also a board member of South Antrim GAA and in a statement the organisation spoke of its ‘profound sadness’ at his passing.

“Frankie was a dedicated servant to both his beloved Cardinal O’Donnells and South Antrim GAA. His passion for Gaelic games and his unwavering commitment to his club and community will always be remembered.”

Frankie was also the club president of Cardinal O’Donnell’s GAA, who said he was a man with ‘unwavering commitment’.

“Frankie was a dedicated servant to our club and community, giving countless hours of leadership, support and friendship to players, mentors, volunteers and supporters alike," a club statement read.



“His passion for Gaelic games and his unwavering commitment to O’Donnells helped shape our club into what it is today.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Frankie’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him during this difficult time. His contribution to our club will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.”

The Kennedy Centre, home of Truly Fare and Cahill's, also paid tribute to Frankie, saying the centre would "not be the same without him".

"The whole team at the Kennedy Centre are thinking of Frankie's family and friends at this difficult time," they said.

"Frankie was an absolute gentleman and loved nothing better than to take a walk around the Centre, bumping into customers, friends and our team, having a chat. He will be sorely missed from his coffee corner in Costa where he sat and yarned about everything and nothing.

"The Centre will not be the same without him."

In a death notice Frankie was described as the beloved husband of Briege; a much loved daddy to Paula, Lynda and Fran; a loving granda to Caolán, Cathal, Charlotte, Lucia and Malachy; and a father-in-law to Carl and Jason.

Frankie's funeral will take place on Wednesday December 31 at 12pm in St John’s Church, followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.

Frankie’s family have asked that anyone attending the funeral to please wear Cardinal O’Donnells GAA club colours as they wish it to be a celebration of Frankie’s life and his incredible contribution to the club.