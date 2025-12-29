CONCERNS have been raised over traffic congestion and road safety at Bunscoil an tSleibhe Dhuibh in Ballymurphy.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly and Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly have met with Principal Pilib Misteil to discuss growing concerns around traffic congestion and road safety during peak school times.

The principal outlined a number of issues facing the school community, including heavy congestion at drop-off and pick-up, unsafe parking on surrounding streets, and cars parking directly in front of the school gates. These daily problems have created worries for pupil safety and for residents living in the area.

The meeting was described as positive and constructive, with both representatives committing to support the school in finding practical solutions.

As a result, a Department for Infrastructure site visit has now been scheduled for early 2026 to assess the area and explore what interventions could help ease pressure around the school.

Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly said the school had shown great patience in dealing with the ongoing situation.

“We had a really open conversation with the principal about what the school is facing every day. The challenges around congestion and parking are very real, and they’re impacting families, staff and the wider community.

"The upcoming DfI visit is a welcome step forward and we’ll keep working closely with the school to push for solutions that genuinely improve safety.”

Aisling Reilly MLA praised the school for their proactive approach.

“This is a school right at the heart of our community and the concerns raised are ones that absolutely deserve attention," she added

"The issues around parking at the gates and the volume of traffic at peak times can’t be ignored. We’ve already begun looking at a range of possible measures and will continue working alongside the principal, parents and DfI to make sure these concerns are taken seriously and acted on.”

Further engagement with local residents and departments will continue over the coming weeks as work progresses on identifying both immediate and longer-term improvements for the area.