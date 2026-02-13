A NEW special commemorative programme has been launched at Áras Uí Chonghaile, the James Connolly Visitor Centre on the Falls Road, to mark the 110th anniversary of the Easter Rising.

Through a compelling series of talks, The Signatory Series will explore the lives, legacies and visions of each of the signatories of the 1916 Proclamation, offering fresh insight into the ideals that shaped the Rising and their enduring impact on Ireland’s historical and political landscape.

Taking place in the lead-up to Easter 2026, the programme brings together a distinguished group of historians and writers, including Liz Gillis, Ruan O’Donnell, Eoin Walsh, Caitlin White, Donal Fallon, Brian Feeney, and Lorcan Collins, each bringing a unique perspective to the lives of the Rising leaders.

Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, Séanna Walsh said: “As we mark the 110th anniversary of the Easter Rising, The Signatory Series invites us not only to remember the courage, vision, and sacrifice of the rebellion leaders, but to reconnect with the ideals that inspired a nation.

"This series shines a light on the individuals whose leadership and resolve helped define a turning point in Ireland’s history. It is an honour to bring this programme to the public and to help ensure that this legacy endures for generations to come.”

Áras Uí Chonghaile Heritage Manager, Eimear Hargey, added: “The Signatory Series welcomes audiences of all backgrounds, both dedicated history enthusiasts and those encountering these stories for the first time. As places are limited, we encourage booking early to secure your spot in what is set to be a memorable and enriching series.”

The Signatory Series will take place in Áras Uí Chonghaile every Friday at lunchtime in the lead-up to Easter, beginning on Friday, February 20 with Liz Gillis examining the life and times of veteran Fenian Thomas Clarke. Tickets are priced at £5, including lunch, and are available to purchase at www.arasuichonghaile.com/tickets/