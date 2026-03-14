JUNIOR Minister Aisling Reilly has visited the Woman to Woman project at Newhill Youth and Community Centre to hear first-hand about the support being provided to women in the local community.

During the visit the West Belfast MLA met with the women and staff involved in the programme and learned more about the work being carried out to support women through peer support, conversation and shared experiences.

She also had the opportunity to speak directly with the women taking part, listening to their stories and hearing about the positive difference the project has made in their lives.

The Woman to Woman project provides a safe and welcoming space where women can come together, build confidence and access support in a supportive community environment. It also offers an opportunity for women to connect with others, discuss issues affecting them and take part in a range of activities aimed at improving wellbeing.

Speaking following the visit, Ms Reilly said it was a privilege to meet with the women involved and to learn more about the work being done through the programme.

“International Women’s Day is an important opportunity to recognise the achievements, strength and resilience of women in our communities,” she said.

“The Woman to Woman project is doing fantastic work in providing a safe and supportive environment where women from all community backgrounds can come together, build friendships and support each other.”

Ms Reilly also praised the staff and volunteers at Newhill Youth and Community Centre for their continued commitment to delivering valuable programmes for the local area.

“Community initiatives like this play a vital role in supporting wellbeing and helping people feel connected,” she added.

“It was really uplifting to hear about the positive impact the project is having for women locally.

"Community-led initiatives like the Woman to Woman project highlight the strength of local communities and the value of investing in grassroots programmes that promote wellbeing, inclusion and empowerment."