WEST Belfast Irish language community and youth organisation Glór na Móna have launched a 'Community Brick’ campaign in a bid to raise additional funds for a new community and youth centre.

Croí na Carraige – which has already secured over £1.1 million in capital investment – envisions a multi-purpose youth, community, family and heritage hub on the vacant derelict ground beside their current facility in Whiterock Close.

A fundraising campaign, 'Tógáil Croí 500 has been developing rapidly both here and internationally, with successful events in Canada and America to raise money for a purpose-built Irish-language community centre, which will be the first building of its kind in Ireland.

Now, Glór na Móna are seeking the support of the local community to move Croí na Carraige one step closer to reality.

Eoghan Ó Conghaile from Glór na Móna explained: "Our new community brick campaign is fundraising at a community level for people, groups and businesses to help us achieve our vision and build Croí na Carraige to develop and strengthen the pioneering work we have been carrying out.

"At the end of the day, this centre will be for everyone.

"We are asking for £30 for a Community Brick, and with this there will be recognition for everyone who helps us build this new centre.

"We launched it two weeks ago and it has been a great success so far.

"We have had a really positive fundraising campaign and we hope that this latest campaign can bring us closer to Croí na Carraige."

You can support the campaign here.