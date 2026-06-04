A NORTH Belfast student is taking on a challenge of walking from Derry to Belfast to raise funds for The People’s Kitchen charity.

Adam Devlin (20) from Ligoniel is currently at university in Edinburgh and started volunteering with The People's Kitchen last year after leaving St Mary's CBGS.

Based on the Antrim Road, the charity is a safe haven, providing meals, support and sign-posting for those experiencing homelessness in Belfast.

After experiencing the first-hand the work that they do, Adam decided he wanted to give something back to the charity and on Friday will walk from Derry to Belfast to raise much-needed funds for the organisation.

Adam explained: "I have been volunteering for over a year now with the People's Kitchen. I started when I left school and whenever I am home from university I will always try and help out.

"I went down one Friday and volunteered on a shift and have been involved with them ever since.

"I see first-hand the important work that they do. Statistics on homelessness speak for themselves. When people think of homelessness they are quick to judge and think it is just people on the streets drinking and taking drugs.

"I wanted to do something to give back to the People’s Kitchen and also to challenge myself.

"This walk is about more than the distance. It’s about standing with people experiencing homelessness and food poverty, and calling attention to the ongoing failures within our housing system. In particular, it highlights the impact of people seeking temporary accommodation being placed far from their support networks, sometimes without funded transport. This can place additional emotional, financial, and practical strain on individuals and families at an already incredibly difficult time, and it’s an issue that deserves far greater care, attention, and accountability."

Adam will be starting at midday on Friday at the Peace Bridge in Derry and is hoping to arrive in Belfast around the same time on Saturday.

"Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly to The People’s Kitchen Belfast, helping them continue their essential work while also adding your voice to a wider call for change.

"If you’re able to donate, you’ll be helping provide immediate support. Thank you so much for your support."

You can donate to Adam's Go Fund Me page here.