A WEST Belfast man has raised an incredible £46,513 for West Wellbeing suicide prevention charity.

Conor McIlvenny (32) completed seven marathons in seven days in May.

The Glengoland man ran almost 200 miles to raise funds and awareness for the suicide prevention charity West Wellbeing in the Dairy Farm.

He was backed every step of the way by his family, the local business community and the public.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Conor explained he chose to support West Wellbeing after overcoming his own mental health battle.

"Around 12 years ago I had my own battle with mental health and depression and tried to take my own life a number of times," he explained.

"Fast forward to today and I feel like I have come out the other side and I wanted to give something back.

"I started to run marathons and came up with the idea of doing multiple marathons. I wanted to do it for a mental health charity and West Wellbeing was a no-brainer.

"I designed seven different routes in and around West Belfast. I started off at West Wellbeing and each day was a different route. I finished by doing the Belfast Marathon."

After raising a huge total of £46,513, Conor admits he has been blown away by the support.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I think I would raise over £46,000. I was thinking more like five or ten grand but I was blown away by the support," he added.

"I met the team at West Wellbeing and hearing about the work that they do and how much it is needed in our community really confirmed my decision to do it for them.

"There is a real lack of funding for all mental health charities throughout the North, including West Wellbeing.

"To see that number written down on the cheque brought a tear to my eye. I know there are people in the position I was once in that West Wellbeing will be able to help."

Gerard Mallon, Director of West Wellbeing, said Conor’s fundraising achievement is "nothing short of remarkable".

"Raising that amount of money for West Wellbeing reflects not only his dedication and generosity but also his deep commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of others," he said.

"The impact of this contribution will be felt across our services and by the many individuals and families who rely on our support.

"On behalf of everyone at West Wellbeing, we extend our sincere gratitude to Conor, his family and to all those who supported his fundraising efforts. He has set an inspiring example of what can be achieved when a community comes together for a common purpose."