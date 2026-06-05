UNIONIST councillors' antagonism towards the Irish language has been described as "sickening" after a council row over bilingual street signs.

There were heated exchanges in Belfast City Hall on Monday night as councillors once again clashed over the policy, which requires 15 per cent support from residents to have signage erected.

DUP group leader Sarah Bunting raised the issue of University Street in South Belfast and other streets not meeting the 15 per cent threshold.

In a residents survey, 14.28 per cent voted for a dual-language street sign. Under Council policy if the threshold is not met, Council will retain a residual discretion to decide whether to erect or not erect a street sign.

At Committee, councillors agreed to exercise the residual discretion set out within the policy and approve the dual language application for University Street and approve the other streets, given that none of the residents within the streets surveyed expressed opposition to the erection of dual language street signs within the responses received.

TUV councillor Ron McDowell sparked fury from across the Chamber when he described the Irish language as 'militarisation'.

"People in the community I represent and other British and Unionist areas see this as nothing more than territory marking," he stated.

"If you are a true advocate of the Irish language and you want to make friends then you will not engage in what is essentially a militarisation and politicisation of the language and forcing it where it is not wanted.

"I am not prepared to allow my people to be rolled over by what is seen as a Nationalist agenda."

In response, Sinn Féin councillor Conor McKay said interest in Irish language "has never been higher".

Sinn Féin councillor Conor McKay

"To use the term militarisation of the language is a disgraceful statement to make.

"Good people on the Ormeau Road and Market played their part in saving the language. They want to see their language in their local community. It is integral.

"I couldn’t live the way you live. Have a bit of respect for my language and my area and go meet the residents. You should be ashamed of yourself."

Fellow Sinn Féin councillor Tomás Ó Néill angrily questioned why every single month that there is opposition to the Irish language.

"There is sectarianism laced throughout every discussion about the Irish language," he said. "Every single month, I have to stand up or others have to stand up and defend the right to exist here as an Irish people and to use the language.

"I was raised speaking Irish and have done the same with my own children. People just can’t face it. They don’t want to see it.

"Every single month since I have been here. The same anti-Irish sentiment whether it is our language or the GAA. It is sickening."

Green Party councillor Áine Groogan reminded councillors that "rights are not subject to majority rule."

Councillors voted not to erect the signs in question by with 31 votes for and 26 against.