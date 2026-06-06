A NORTH Belfast teen has started a social media campaign to fulfil a dream to play with American heavy metal band Metallica in Dublin next month.

Presley Herdman (15) is a familiar face as a busker in Belfast city centre and a huge Metallica fan. His dream is to play his favourite Metallica song 'Master of Puppets' live on stage with the band.

Ahead of his trip down to Dublin in a few weeks Presley and dad Robert have set up a TikTok page 'The Road To Metallica Dublin'.

"Presley is a massive Metallica fan. In June, I am taking him to Dublin to see them for both nights of their tour," explained Robert. "His dream is to one day play his favourite Metallica song 'Master of Puppets' live on stage with them.

"I don't know how realistic it is which is not the point really. The point is to teach him not to reject his own dreams before life even gets a chance to respond. Too many people never pursue the things they truly want in life because they convince themselves it is impossible before they even begin.

"We have instead decided to embrace his dream and document the journey on social media. Maybe the page will get Metallica's attention, who knows?

"What started as a simple father and son idea has suddenly exploded online with thousands of views, huge support from the public, musicians, local businesses and people sharing their own stories about following dreams and taking chances in life."

You can keep up-to-date with Presley's journey by following his TikTok page @theroadtometallicadublin.