AN elderly couple in Turf Lodge who are both in ill-health have been left with unfinished work in their bathroom for five months.

Bernard Slavin (82) and wife Marian (72) are concerned about the further impact on their poor health after asbestos was discovered in the attic of their Gortnamona Way.

The couple both suffer from cancer and other medical conditions.

Their housing issue started in January after problems with the hot water tap in their bathroom. Five months on and exposed piping is still visible.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, their daughter Deirdre explained: "It started with the hot water tap in the bathroom and the Housing Executive came out and said it could be an issue with the old tank in the attic.

"A plumber came out and found asbestos in the attic. He said as long as it is left untouched it doesn't pose a risk but my mum and dad are still worried.

"They were also told they shouldn’t be using the water in the bathroom.

"This has been going on since January. The bathroom was pulled apart and has been left for five months with all the pipes exposed.

"The Housing Executive have said it won’t be fixed until the end of July.

"Surely someone could fix it in no time at all. It needs sorted as soon as possible. My mum and dad are elderly and both very unwell. It is not good enough."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “We have recently inspected the property and repair work will commence this month.”