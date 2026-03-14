A PLAY about influential priest Fr Des Wilson during his time in Ballymurphy is to be performed 25 years on from its debut.

'Des' – written by the late Brian Campbell and starring Jimmy Doran – was first performed at Theatre on the Rock in March 2000 by Dubblejoint Theatre Company and next month will take to the stage at the Roddy's.

In 1966, radical priest Fr Des Wilson is posted to the parish of Ballymurphy – a move intended to silence this "troublesome cleric"; instead, it was a move that would define him.

Shocked by the abject poverty and sensing that the Church has abandoned its flock, Des moves out of the comforts and confines of the parochial house to live amongst the community he has been placed there to serve.

This powerful play follows the emergence of one of Belfast's most inspirational leaders, as he rails against the Church establishment whilst fighting for the civil rights and liberties of the people.

The one-man show stars Jimmy Doran once again – 25 years on from debuting the play.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Jimmy said: "I remember Fr Des was sitting in the front row and I was very nervous.

Jim Doran as Des

"I remember asking him afterwards what did he think of the show. He said he hoped people took away from it that we can't go back to them days and I think that remains relevant today.

"It is very exciting. I can't wait to get into the rehearsal room. There is a lot of pressure on it. It is a one-man show but there are maybe nearly 20 different characters in the show so I will be doing multi-roles including people in the Ballymurphy community, priests, British soldiers, etc.

"A lot of the people in the community have said over the last 25 years, when are you going to do the show again?

"We've finally got around to doing it and I know a lot of people are really looking forward to it."

Tony Devlin from Brassneck Theatre Company, who are producing the play, added: "I remember watching the play 25 years ago and it just blew everyone away. It was just so moving and powerful.

"The play focuses on Fr Des and those formative years when he was posted to West Belfast from North Belfast. He was a very outspoken cleric.

"Ballymurphy had poor poverty in the late 1960s and it was a tough place to live and grow up in. It also got a very bad press.

"This whole perception of Ballymurphy angered Fr Des because he knew how good and resilient the people were.

Jimmy Doran with Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Doherty

"We see him move out of the parochial house and into Ballymurphy to live amongst its people at 123 Springfield Avenue.

"It is an honour that 25 years later, the play is back with the same actor in Jimmy. It is an inspirational and emotional play. Fr Des was a man well ahead of his time. He was able to galvanise an entire community.

"It is fitting that this year would have been Fr Des 100th birthday and it is also the 60th anniversary of him coming to Ballymurphy."

'Des' will perform at Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre from March 31-April 3. Tickets are available to buy here.