THE High Court is set to rule on Crown Prosecution Service’s bid to overturn the decision to throw out the terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh.

The rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, on November 21 2024.

Last September, the case was thrown out by chief magistrate Paul Goldspring who ruled the proceedings were “instituted unlawfully”.

The Crown Prosecution Service appealed against the decision at the High Court at a hearing in January.

Lord Justice Edis and Mr Justice Linden are now due to give their decision on Wednesday at around 2pm.

Kneecap have called a press conference for 2.15pm at Conway Mill, Belfast.

In a statement, the group said: "We would love to see supporters outside the Mill. We are forever grateful for the immense support we have received throughout the world during this entire witch-hunt, especially the thousands of people who gathered in London.

"We have always said we would fight them in their own courts and we would win. Let's see if we have."