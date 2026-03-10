WORLD renowned DJ and Producer Ben Nicky is returning to Belfast this summer with his special ‘Field of Dreams’ headline show as part of the Féile an Phobail.

It will take place in the Falls Park on Saturday, July 25.

Following a string of sold-out Belfast shows over the years, including Custom House Square in 2025 and Belsonic in 2024, Ben Nicky is returning with his largest ever laser and visual production show to date.

Ben Nicky will headline the show alongside a world leading line-up of artists including Mauro Picotto, N-Trance (DJ Set), Shugz, B2B, Symmetrik, Tyler Jack, Jodie V and Brad Pickle.

Ben Nicky is one of the busiest electronic artists globally, recognised as a "leader of a new movement" and "one of the hardest working DJs in the industry".

With chart-topping hits across major platforms and millions of social media followers, he's become a household name for his fast-moving beats.

His signature DJ sets seamlessly range from 125 to 200 BPM, establishing him as one of the world's strongest-selling dance acts across multiple continents.

In the North of Ireland, Ben holds the title of highest-selling DJ of all time, selling out Belfast's biggest arenas.

His multi-genre performances span iconic festivals including EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields, and many more.

Tickets are on sale on Thursday, March 12 at 9am via Ticketmaster.ie.