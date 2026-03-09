ROAD safety has been improved across Dunmurry after faded markings were refreshed following concerns raised by local residents.

Across the area, road markings had become worn and barely visible, posing a serious hazard for motorists and pedestrians, particularly at busy junctions and crossings.

Welcoming the works, Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: “These faded road markings were becoming increasingly dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians, particularly at junctions and crossings. Numerous residents had contacted us to highlight their concerns.”

“I’m delighted to see these markings being refreshed in and around the Kingsway and Old Golf Course Road areas and I will continue to engage with all relevant agencies to ensure roads across the area are properly maintained.

"The refreshed markings will improve visibility and make daily journeys safer for everyone using these roads."