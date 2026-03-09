WORK is continuing to address long-standing issues with footpaths and alleyways leading into Matt Talbot Primary School, as part of a wider, community-led regeneration process in ‘The Farm’ area of New Barnsley.

The Upper Springfield Development Team has been engaging with the school and local residents to identify priorities for the area, with concerns around access and safety on the main pathway into the school raised consistently during discussions.

As part of efforts to support this work, Aisling Reilly MLA and Cllr Micheál Donnelly met with the Department for Infrastructure to relay these concerns and explore potential options for improvement.

Among the proposals being considered are resurfacing of the pathway, lighting improvements and the installation of a new community mural, all aimed at improving safety, accessibility and the overall look of the area.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Reilly said that the Upper Springfield Development Team had played a key role in bringing the issue forward.

“Foireann Forbairt an Phobail has done important work engaging directly with residents and with Matt Talbot Primary School to highlight the need for improvements here," she said.

"Our role is to support that community-led process and to help progress these concerns with the relevant departments.”

Councillor Micheal Donnelly said it was vital that regeneration work remained rooted in the community.

“Residents and the school have been clear about the issues they’re facing, and our team has ensured those voices are heard.

"We’ll continue to work alongside them and other agencies to support improvements that make a real difference on the ground.”