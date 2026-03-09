A SERIES of commitments from statutory agencies has been secured at improving environmental conditions and infrastructure in the Grosvenor area of the Falls.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey and Councillor Tina Black recently convened a multi-agency taskforce following mounting concerns from residents about blocked gullies, deteriorating road surfaces, litter, and overgrown weeds.

The representatives undertook a detailed walkabout of the area in December, identifying key problem sites and engaging with relevant landowners to coordinate a targeted response. A follow-up meeting was held last week, bringing together senior officials from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Belfast City Council, and the Department for Infrastructure. The session focused on agreeing practical measures to address long-standing maintenance and environmental issues affecting residents.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Maskey described the discussions as “productive” and confirmed that each agency had committed to carrying out a range of actions in the coming weeks.

“We had a really constructive session in the Grosvenor area, led by Councillor Tina Black,” he said. “There is now a clear commitment from each agency to deliver improvements that should make a tangible difference to local residents.

“It’s vital that the environment people are living in is clean, safe and something the community can take pride in. We will continue working closely with all relevant bodies to ensure these commitments are delivered.”

Councillor Black said residents had increasingly voiced frustration about the condition of the area, citing drainage issues, road deterioration, insufficient cleansing, and weed overgrowth as persistent problems.

“Residents have been rightly raising concerns about blocked gullies, road surfaces and general upkeep, which have been bringing the area down,” she said.

“I am pleased with the actions agreed at today’s meeting and look forward to seeing visible progress on the ground very soon.”

The meeting also provided an opportunity to update agencies on initial outline proposals for improvements to Distillery Street, which local representatives say could play a key role in wider regeneration efforts.

“The Grosvenor is a fantastic area and I am incredibly proud to represent this community,” Councillor Black added. “I will continue working hard to ensure it is an area we can all be proud to live in.”

The agreed actions are expected to be rolled out over the coming weeks with ongoing monitoring by local representatives to ensure delivery.