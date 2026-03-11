TWO people are to appear in court on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the West Belfast UDA.

Planned searches were carried out on Tuesday in the Oldpark area of North Belfast.

As a result of the searches, quantities of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were seized, along with drugs-related paraphernalia, suspected Class B edibles, tobacco and a quantity of cash. All of the items were taken away for further forensic examination.

A 36-year-old woman and 39-year-old man have both been charged with drug-related offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled Drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

Other charges include possessing criminal property, concealing criminal property, evading good excise duty and vat, and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

Both are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man also arrested in connection with the investigation, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Gourley said: “Today’s searches and arrests demonstrate the PCTF’s commitment to tackling the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on the 101 number.

“You can also report to police online, via www.psni.police.uk/report or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”