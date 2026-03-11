THERE have been widespread tributes to an 11-year-old schoolboy killed after he was struck by a vehicle on the Shankill on Saturday evening.

Mason Keilhauer (11) was involved in a collision with a grey BMW X5 near the junction with Boundary Street at approximately 7.25pm.

In a statement, Malvern Primary School said: "The Malvern PS community would like to extend it's sincere condolences to Mason's family and friends. Mason was a pupil with us as part of a Clarawood school class, and we are deeply saddened by the news of his passing.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who knew, and loved him."

Shankill United Football Club said: "It is with great sadness that today we learned of the passing of a local young boy, Mason Keilhauer. Aged just 11 and his whole life ahead of him.

"Mason was involved in a tragic incident not far from our home ground on Saturday evening.

"On behalf of everyone involved at Shankill United Football Club we would like to pass on our sincere sympathy and condolences to immediate family, most notably his mother, father and his siblings.

"We also think of the wider family circle in what must be the most difficult of circumstances.

"There is a profound sense of sadness over our community right now. The passing of someone so young hits differently. The greater Shankill is in total shock.

"As a mark of respect all Shankill United teams will hold a minute's silence at this weekend's games. Sleep tight Mason. Forever 11."

Mason's funeral service will take place in Living Hope Church at 12 noon on Monday (March 16) before burial in Redburn Cemetery.

The family has asked for donations to Little Heroes, a charity supporting the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, in lieu of flowers.

A funeral notice reads: “Precious son of Peter and Michele and loving brother of Ashton, Lacey and Freyja. Will be sorely missed by his loving family circle.”