A WEST Belfast family have paid tribute to their 'beautiful girl' after she lost her brave battle with cancer.

Bláthnaid Ní Mhaoilmheanna (4) was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in May last year.

She was a pupil in Rang 1 at Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh.

Having already had surgery to remove two tumours, a fundraising campaign for specialist treatment in Germany was launched which raised over £207,000.

On Wednesday, her family announced she had passed away.

A post on the Dóchas do Bhláthnaid update page stated: "We are totally heartbroken and so incredibly proud of our brilliant girl who lifted our spirits every minute until the end.

"Our baby girl's bravery in the face of such darkness has left a mark of beauty and dignity on the world that will never leave. May her wee heart have peace.

"She will be loved, missed and remembered forever by Mamaí, Dadaí, Duailtín and our whole clann."

Leading tributes, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "Heartbreaking to hear this news. A brave and beautiful girl. My thoughts are with her parents, family, and all who loved her. Codladh sámh Bláthnaid."

McKenna's shop on the Glen Road said they were "devastated to hear our lovely little customer has passed away." They continued: "We will miss seeing Bhlathnaid in the shop with her mum, dad and sister.

"Thinking of all her family at this heartbreaking time. RIP sweet little angel."