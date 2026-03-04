AN exciting programme of health and wellbeing activities is encouraging people to get active and socialise through the Irish language.

The ‘Gaelbeo’ programme by Spórtlann na hÉireann was launched by West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly on Wednesday morning.

A diverse and dynamic programme for people of all abilities, GaelBeo is suitable for fluent Irish speakers and people who want to practice or learn a cúpla focail while getting in shape.

Spórtlann na hÉireann Director Seán Mistéil said: “We are delighted to have Aisling Reilly launch our new GaelBeo prgoramme, which will encourage people to get active, to learn, and to socialise through the medium of Irish.

“The Junior Minister is a Gaeilgeoir, an accomplished sportsperson, and a former world handball champion.

"She put some of our young people through their paces as we launch an exciting variety of health and wellbeing activities that will encourage people to get fit and learn Irish.”