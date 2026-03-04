BELFAST International Airport is to increase the charge in its drop-off zone from £3 to £5.

Drivers can use the drop-off zone, next to the terminal building for up to ten minutes. The price change comes into effect from Monday, March 9.

The hike comes two years after an increase from £2 to £3 was introduced in April 2023.

In a statement, the airport said: "The new pricing reflects significant cost pressures that many businesses across Northern Ireland are currently facing.

“Passengers are reminded that there is a free drop off area within the long stay car park.

"Those requiring additional time should use the short stay car park where blue badge holders will continue to receive 30 minutes free.

“We remain committed to transforming the airport and are progressing with our £100million investment programme that has already delivered a new terminal extension, security hall and enhanced duty-free experience.

“Further improvements to the exterior forecourt layout will commence shortly to support traffic flow and public transport access."