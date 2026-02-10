TRIBUTES have been paid to a former footballer described as a "legend of Belfast football".

Danny Hale enjoyed a long and distinguished playing career with top Irish clubs including Cliftonville, Crusaders, Derry City and Dundalk.

He is the grandfather of current Cliftonville captain Rory Hale and Ronan, who plays for Gillingham FC.

After turning out for the Strollers and Olympic teams, Danny made his senior Reds bow in an Ulster Cup tie with Coleraine at Solitude on August 15, 1959 and his debut strike was the first of 20 goals in 52 appearances for Cliftonville. He last represented the Reds in a league fixture against Ards on April 29, 1961.

Thereafter, he played with distinction for Glentoran, Crusaders, Dundalk and Derry City before bringing the curtain down on a memorable career with a spell at Ards in the early 1970s.

A Glensman, Danny earned three amateur international caps for Northern Ireland, was the League of Ireland’s top goalscorer in the 1966/67 season and claimed the Irish League’s equivalent accolade in 1968/69. He also celebrated Intermediate Cup, Ulster Cup and County Antrim Shield triumphs on the domestic scene alongside winning the League of Ireland title, League of Ireland Shield and Top Four Cup with Dundalk.

Danny Hale (Photo Credit: Dundalk FC)

Speaking at Belfast City Council's monthly meeting on Monday, Sinn Féin Councillor Luke Meenehan described Waterfoot native Danny as "a legend of Belfast football".

"Danny Hale was the original goal machine," said Cllr Meenehan. "He netted 300 times in his career for outfits such as Cliftonville, Derry City and Dundalk, but most notably for Crusaders, where in four seasons Danny scored 143 goals.

"As well as a brilliant footballer, Danny was a classy gent as well."

Cllr Meenehan asked Lord Mayor Councillor Tracy Kelly to write a letter of condolence on behalf of the Council to Danny's family.

In a statement, Cliftonville said: "Fondly recalled by fans of every club he represented, Danny’s grandsons Rory and Ronan followed in his footsteps when they signed for the Crues, Derry and, of course, Cliftonville, with everyone at Solitude extending condolences to the wider family circle and Danny’s many friends in and outside of football at this very sad time. May he rest in peace."

Newington FC said: "Danny was a giant of the Irish football scene.

"After his playing career, Danny remained closely connected to football and to Newington. He stepped in to take temporary charge of the first team on several occasions during the 1980s, providing steady leadership during periods of transition.

"Later, as Honorary President, he was a valued supporter and advocate who always took a keen interest in the club and its people.

"Football ran through generations of the Hale family. Danny’s son, Danny Jr, enjoyed a long and successful career with Newington, while his grandsons proudly represented the club at youth level. The Hale name will always remain an integral part of Newington’s story.

"Danny will be remembered both for his achievements in the game and his warmth and support for everyone in our community. He was a true gentleman who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

"Our sincere condolences go to Danny’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Workforce Training Service paid a warm tribute to their late colleague.

"As a tutor Danny was one of a kind. He shaped many lives with his kindness, humour, and unique way with young people.

"No matter what challenges or barriers a young person might have faced, Danny was always willing to give them a chance. He was a great motivator, full of enthusiasm, life and great craic. Danny’s workshop was always filled with laughter, stories, and, of course, Gerry Anderson and Hugo on the radio.

"Danny was a people person. He could talk to anybody in a room, whether a Lord Mayor, Permanent Secretary, careers officer or a civil service administrator, he would always engage them and leave them smiling. Indeed, nobody ever escaped a visit to his workshop without hearing the story about the ‘First Irishman to score a goal behind the Iron Curtain.'

"Even after he retired, Danny continued to visit our training centre and attend our annual Celebration of Success event. He was always proud to have worked for Workforce, and he especially enjoyed hearing how the organisation was progressing.

"While Danny will rightly be remembered for his footballing exploits, we at Workforce remember him for the work he did with our young people, many of whom owe him a great debt. He was truly one of a kind."

Danny's funeral will take place on Wednesday, with 11am Mass in Holy Family Church followed by burial in the City Cemetery.