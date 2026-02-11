A NEW approach by the PSNI in tackling public displays of paramilitary flags and emblems has been welcomed.

Details of the shift in policy were revealed at a meeting of the Policing Board by Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton after he was asked about the display of racist material.

In recent weeks, the PSNI issued a ‘service instruction’ to officers outlining the new policy, which includes the instruction “not making a decision, doing nothing or failing to act is not an option”.

A new document states that Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 “provides that it is a criminal offence for a person in a public place to carry or display an article ‘in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.'”

“The offence is summary only and carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment,” it adds.

The document also refers to Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000 which says it is an offence to invite or express support for a proscribed organisation.

The PSNI document also points out that where landowners are known, police should advise them about the presence of material.

The new instruction stipulates that any contact and requests for removal to an owner should be formally documented and “followed up in writing”.

SDLP North Belfast Councillor Carl Whyte, who sat on the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition, said action on the ground will determine if the policy is a real change.

Any commitment from the PSNI to take a more proactive approach to illegal flags is welcome, but it is action on the ground that will determine whether this marks a real change.

"The public will judge progress by whether the widespread presence of illegal flags across Northern Ireland is finally addressed.



“The new service instruction provides important clarity that, in many cases, responsibility for removal lies with public authorities, including the Department for Infrastructure and the Housing Executive. Both have consistently failed to tackle illegal flags and paramilitary displays. With the PSNI now signalling greater urgency, these bodies no longer have any excuse for inaction.”