A GAS box was set alight in an arson attack on a house in South Belfast overnight.

Police received a report at around 4.55am on Tuesday morning that a gas box had been set alight by two males in the Eliza Street Close in the Market area.

They then made off in the direction of Friendly Street.

Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

Detective Sergeant Long said: “Thankfully, no injuries were reported. However, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition and as arson with intent to endanger life.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who might have any information, including CCTV, dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on the 101 number, quoting reference 136 of 10/02/26.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”