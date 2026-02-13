A £135,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the A512 Old Golf Course Road roundabout in Dunmurry will commence on Saturday.

The proposed scheme will include full width resurfacing of the roundabout.

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement full road closures on A512 Old Golf Course Road Roundabout, Old Golf Course Road and Creighton Road over two consecutive weekends of 14 and 15 February and 21 and 22 February.

The first weekend closure will commence at 9pm on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday.

The second weekend closure will commence at 9pm on Saturday 21 February until 8pm on Sunday 22 February 2026. Old Golf Course Road and Creighton Road will also be closed to enable these works to be completed.

During periods of closure diversion routes will operate as follows:

Diversion 1- via Blacks Road, Stewartstown Road, Upper Dunmurry Lane for traffic travelling to and from West Belfast.

Diversion 2 – via McKinstry Road, The Cutts, Railway View, Kingsway, Blacks Road for traffic travelling to and from the Lisburn area.

Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the road works.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, whilst steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works. Road users are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works are anticipated to be completed by Sunday, February 22. The Department will however keep the public informed of any change.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This substantial investment of £135,000 for West Belfast will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users who travel through this area and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”