A SOUTH Belfast boy is preparing to clock up his 100th parkrun this weekend – at the age of just seven.

Cillian McKeown has been taking part in the Junior Parkrun at Ormeau Park since he was just four years old and this Sunday he will complete his 100th.

Speaking to the South Belfast News, his proud dad Chris explained: "He started doing them the weekend of his fourth birthday.

"He has been doing it pretty much consistently ever since.

"I did a bit of research and I think he could be the youngest to have ever completed 100 parkruns.

"I am really proud of him. It is a great milestone for him and we are looking forward to celebrating with him on Sunday."