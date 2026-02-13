THE Belfast Trust is investigating the death of a man who died two months after he was given incorrect blood.

Charlie Begley (55) died on January 23 after being first admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital on November 18.

On November 20 he was admitted to intensive care – the same day he received an 'incompatible blood product'.

Charlie's husband, David O’Prey has been left heartbroken at the passing of his partner and is demanding answers from the Belfast Trust.

Speaking to us at his Rossmore Park home in South Belfast, David explained: "Charlie went into hospital on November 18 last year. He had been passing blood in his urine.

"He got an X-ray and they discovered a cyst in his kidney that had burst.

"In hospital, he was given blood on November 20. He was then moved to ICU soon after.

"I saw him go downhill very quickly. I knew his health, but this was different.

Charlie Begley (55)

"Two days before he passed, he told me he was frightened that he was going to die.

"On January 23, I went up to the hospital early in the morning. Just after midday, he was getting his dinner.

"He put his head to the side and died.

"On his death certificate, ABO Incompatible Transfusion is down as one the causes of his death. That means the wrong blood was given to him.

"I am confident Charlie would still be here if he wasn’t given the wrong blood."

On December 16, David received a letter from Belfast Trust stating that they were "investigating the circumstances around the administration of an incompatible blood product, which occurred on 20 November 2025".

They also said they were treating it as a Level 2 Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) “due to the risk of actual or potential serious harm and as multiple teams were involved."

Sitting by the urn containing Charlie's ashes, David says no investigation can bring his husband back – but he wants the truth of what happened.

"I have no confidence in the Trust and their investigation," he added.

"I have lost someone I have been with for 36 years. I don’t want this happening to someone else’s loved one.

"No-one has said sorry to me. I haven’t heard anything since that letter in December saying they were investigating.

"I just want the truth. I have been left broken. I can’t eat and can’t sleep."

A Belfast Trust spokesperson said: "Belfast Trust has identified some areas of concern regarding Mr Begley’s care and treatment and has notified a Serious Adverse Incident principally regarding administration of an incorrect blood product.

"We understand this is a difficult time for Mr Begley’s family and offer our sincerest sympathies. It would not be appropriate to comment further while a review is under way."