BELFAST City Council has deferred a decision to return Boucher Road Playing Fields to its original use – days after that move was approved by a committee.

At Belfast City Council’s Strategic and Resources Committee on Friday morning councillors agreed to return Boucher Road Playing Fields to its original use.

Until recently used for large-scale events such as concerts, the site was to return to community use with two new full-size GAA pitches and a football pitch.

However at Monday evening's full Council meeting, DUP, UUP, TUV, Alliance and Green Party voted to defer ceasing events at Boucher Road until receipt of a report on the issue.

The proposal was passed by 30 votes to 28.

DUP group leader Councillor Sarah Bunting said she supported the decision to return Boucher back to use as playing fields but hit out at "political theatre" around the issue.

She said it was important not to rush decisions instead of playing to a "Sinn Féin press cycle".

Alliance councillor Micky Murray expressed his disappointment at the committee decision without suggesting an alternative venue for Boucher concerts. He cited "significant economic benefits" of Boucher Road concerts and said loss of the venue would weaken Belfast's ability to attract top music acts.

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin said Belfast City Council has a "statutory duty" to provide pitches and not music venues.

Fellow councillor Conor McKay said GAA for women and girls is the "fastest-growing" sport in Belfast and urged councillors to right the wrongs of Belfast City Council "not investing in our indigenous sports".

TUV councillor Ron McDowell said he was against the provision of playing fields at Boucher for a "divisive organisation and one of the most controversial sporting bodies, the GAA."

Following the vote to defer the future of Boucher Playing Fields, Sinn Féin councillor Natasha Brennan said: "Sinn Féin welcome and support large-scale events in our city and recognise the immense social, economic and cultural benefits they bring.

"The proposed transformation of Boucher Road Playing Fields in two years provides sufficient time for council to work with promoters to identify a suitable alternative venue. This means events this year and next can still proceed.

"There has been chronic underinvestment in GAA facilities in Belfast for decades, leaving clubs without suitable places to train and play matches. This has been clearly highlighted through an equality impact assessment.

"The opportunity to transform Boucher Road Playing Fields into a vibrant sporting hub, with two GAA pitches and one intermediate soccer pitch, must be grasped.

"Anything less will be met with severe disappointment from local sports clubs and communities, particularly Gaels who have waited far too long for adequate facilities and will feel let down once again."