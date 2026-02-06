BOUCHER Road Playing Fields in South Belfast is set to be brought back to community use – marking an end of the venue hosting large-scale concerts.

At Belfast City Council’s Strategic and Resources Committee on Friday morning councillors agreed to return Boucher Road Playing Fields to its original use.

While recently the site has been used for large-scale events such as concerts, it will now return to community use as playing fields meaning a boost particularly for GAA provision in the city.

The decision is expected to be formally ratified at a full meeting of the council on Monday.

Councillor Natasha Brennan, who said she has has worked closely with local residents and sporting clubs, said she was "delighted" with the news.

“Sinn Féin has been working closely to address the significant shortfall in outdoor sports pitches in Belfast, particularly GAA provision,” she said.

“I’m delighted that the playing fields will now return to their original purpose, alleviating significant issues faced by local residents during concert season as well as supporting local clubs.

“Boucher Road will soon be home to two full-size GAA pitches and one intermediate soccer pitch, bringing significant benefits to hundreds of young players and clubs across the city.

“We will continue working on behalf of local residents and sports clubs to ensure our communities can thrive."