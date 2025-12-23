BELFAST City Council has backed a motion supporting pro-Palestine activists on hunger strike in England.

The prisoners are being held on remand awaiting trial for alleged offences linked to the Palestine Action group, including criminal damage. They deny the charges, with some having been in custody for over a year. Out of eight who start a hunger strike last month six are still refusing food.

At a special meeting of the council on Monday evening members voted in favour of a motion tabled by People Before Profit councillor Michael Collins, with 28 for and 13 against.

Cllr Michael Collins

“Council notes with deep concern the ongoing hunger strike of six Palestine solidarity activists in Britain," stated councillor Collins' motion. "Two of these activists, Qesser Zuhrah and Amu Gib, are on their 51st day of hunger strike and are consequently in critical condition.



"Council calls on the British government to immediately allow medical access to all of the activists, to end the censorship of their communication from inside prison and, to enter negotiations in earnest to ensure the hunger strike can come to an end before lives are lost.



"Council further calls on the First Minister and Deputy First Minister to intervene in their official capacity to relay these demands to the Prime Minister, on behalf of the Council, and the sizeable Palestinian community for whom Belfast is home.”

The motion was seconded by Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “Tonight, Belfast City Council called on the British government to act immediately to resolve the protest and save the lives of the prisoners currently on hunger strike in British jails," said Councillor McLaughlin

“With every passing hour, this situation becomes more dangerous, endangering the lives of the protesters. It is time for the British Prime Minister to find an immediate resolution to this protest."

DUP group leader Councillor Sarah Bunting described the motion as "utterly ridiculous".

DUP group leader Councillor Sarah Bunting

"This motion asks the government to give political concessions to activists linked to a proscribed organisation who have chosen to starve themselves to manipulate the justice system.

"A hunger strike is not persecution. It is a strategy. It is not oppression. It is self-inflicted.

"My message tonight is simple. We uphold the law. We defend the justice system. We do not bend because someone chooses to starve themselves to force the government's hand. This motion is not about compassion but capitulation."

SDLP deputy Lord Mayor Paul Doherty said the motion “addresses a situation that is both urgent and grave and I think it deserves to be treated with the seriousness that it demands”.

"This is life and death we are talking about here," he added. "Standing up against genocide and war crimes is not a criminal act, nor will it ever be."

Green Party councillor Ainé Groogan said: “We have a moral and legal duty to speak out against genocide anywhere where it is happening, and the restriction of non-violent political protest.”